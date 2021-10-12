Tuesday, October 12, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge Police officer nails over 4,000 pull ups for mental health

By Sam Borsato
0
0
LPS Cst. Terry Fieguth after his epic pull up marathon. Photo supplied by Lethbridge Police Service.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Safe to say Lethbridge Police Cst. Terry Fieguth impressed even himself this weekend, completing nearly 4,100 pull ups, all for mental health awareness.

He started at 10:00 am on Saturday, pushing through 100 pull ups every 10 minutes, before calling it quits at 2:00 am on Sunday. When it was all said and done, he completed 4,080 total.

Cst. Fieguth’s ultimate goal was to raise money for first responder mental health support through the Legacy Place Society. He crushed that goal, as well collecting more than $8,000

Fieguth says he’s thankful for the generosity from friends, family, co-workers and even complete strangers, adding that there will definitely be more fundraising challenges for him in the future.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDrive-thru advanced polling huge success in Lethbridge
Next articleTop AHS doctors publish open letter on inappropriate use of ivermectin for COVID-19
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Could Lethbridge have a one-stop location for everything COVID-19?

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A so-called COVID Capacity Action Plan has been presented to the Alberta government by Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf. He's trying to...

Over $15 million spent to entice Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - If you haven't got a COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Alberta government is again asking you to please get one. Albertans 18 and...

Top AHS doctors publish open letter on inappropriate use of ivermectin for COVID-19

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Yet another notice from Alberta Health Services regarding the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Officials say we all want...

Lethbridge Police officer nails over 4,000 pull ups for mental health

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Safe to say Lethbridge Police Cst. Terry Fieguth impressed even himself this weekend, completing nearly 4,100 pull ups, all for mental...

Drive-thru advanced polling huge success in Lethbridge

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge’s drive-thru advanced voting option was so popular this past weekend, it’ll be offered up again on Election Day next week. The...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win