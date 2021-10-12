Lethbridge Police officer nails over 4,000 pull ups for mental health

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Safe to say Lethbridge Police Cst. Terry Fieguth impressed even himself this weekend, completing nearly 4,100 pull ups, all for mental health awareness.

He started at 10:00 am on Saturday, pushing through 100 pull ups every 10 minutes, before calling it quits at 2:00 am on Sunday. When it was all said and done, he completed 4,080 total.

Cst. Fieguth’s ultimate goal was to raise money for first responder mental health support through the Legacy Place Society. He crushed that goal, as well collecting more than $8,000

Fieguth says he’s thankful for the generosity from friends, family, co-workers and even complete strangers, adding that there will definitely be more fundraising challenges for him in the future.