Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Medicine Hat elects first female mayor and five female councillors

By Tina Karst
Medicine Hat Mayor-elect Linnsie Clark. Photo courtesy of Linnsie Clark for Mayor of Medicine Hat Facebook page.
MEDICINE HAT, AB – Medicine Hat has elected its first female mayor after a landslide victory for Linnsie Clark on Monday.

The 40 year old lawyer unseated incumbent Ted Clugston in dramatic fashion, garnering almost three times as many votes.

Clark took an unpaid leave from her work in the city solicitor’s office to run her campaign while Clugston was seeking his third term as mayor.

Clark won’t be the only new face on Medicine Hat City Council. In fact, it has a much different look compared to councils past.

Of the eight councillors elected Monday night to serve alongside Clark, five of them are women: Karen Ramona Robins, Allison Knodel, Alison Van Dyke, Cassi Hider, and Shila Sharps.

Only three incumbent councillors ran for re-election and two held onto their seats: Robert Dumanowski and Darren Hirsch.

Newcomer Andy McGrogan was also elected.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

