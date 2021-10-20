Friday, October 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Over 90% of Alberta health care workers now vaccinated against COVID-19

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – It looks very few Alberta Health Services (AHS) employees will be out of a job by the end of this month due to a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

It was announced in late August that any health care workers not fully-vaccinated by October 31st and who don’t get an accommodation approved to be exempt, would be put on administrative leave without pay.

AHS President, Dr. Verna Yiu says about 92% of part-time and full-time employees as well as doctors have submitted vaccination proof.

“This tells us there is very broad support for the mandatory vaccine policy,” says Dr. Yiu. “We are extremely grateful to all those (AHS employees) who have provided proof of vaccination. We stand by the policy and it will be fully implemented.”

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Yiu contends this vaccine policy is essential to ensuring the safety of health care workers, patients, and vulnerable Albertans.

A small number of AHS staff, less than one percent, are seeking a vaccine accommodation for either medical or religious reasons. Those will have be reviewed before getting the green light.

Yiu also says 61 AHS employees across the province have resigned specifically because of the vaccination policy. Of those, 31 are in clinical roles, 11 of whom are registered nurses.

Alberta Health Services is encouraging any health care workers who are still not immunized against COVID-19 to consider doing so or address any concerns they have with their health care provider.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIncoming Lethbridge Mayor asks new Council to make decisions based on merit, not “partisan politics”
Next articleOttawa introduces new benefit with CRB about to end
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

University of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some local researchers are studying pee. Yes, that's right. The research group, consisting of two people from the University of Lethbridge and...

Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge...

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

Tina Karst -
STANDOFF, AB - The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the...

New book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can now read and see the history of Lethbridge in a new book which has just been released . Lethbridge: A...

Provinces and territories to start using ‘standardized’ vaccine certificate

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system, mainly for travel purposes. This new certificate is...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win