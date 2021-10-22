Deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccine extended for AHS employees

EDMONTON, AB – The deadline to get fully vaccinated, if you work for Alberta Health Services, has been extended by one month.

The original cutoff was Oct. 31 but it’s now been pushed back to Nov. 30 with President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu saying they want to give staff more time to submit proof or roll up their sleeves.

Officials say there have been some challenges with a small number of continuing care sites, particularly in rural communities, where immunization rates are low.

“At the end of the day, it’s about protecting patients, continuing care residents, and anyone in our care, as well as looking out for our staff. We have a responsibility to do that.” – Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS President and CEO

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

According to AHS, 94-percent of full-time and part time employees as well as physicians have already submitted proof of having two doses.

To date 61 employees have resigned across the province, 11 of which are Registered Nurses.