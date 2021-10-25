Latest polls show Alberta’s UCP distant second to provincial New Democrats

MONTREAL, QC – Support for Alberta’s NDP continues to grow with polls showing the Official Opposition has won the favour of a whopping 45 percent of voters compared to the UCP’s 29 percent.

Political analyst Philippe J. Fournier breaks down the stats in his most recent Macleans Magazine column.

He says if an election was held today the “UCP would be nearly swept out of urban Alberta and even lose some of its rural base.”

Using two recent polls from September and October, Fournier calculates the NDP would win a staggering 60 seats, well above majority territory, and 7 more seats than the party won when it formed government back in 2015.

His model shows Lethbridge West is a lock for the NDP while Lethbridge East is “likely” to go NDP as well.

The popular vote projection in southern Alberta has the UCP sitting at 37 percent support with the NDP at 35 percent.

The next Alberta election isn’t scheduled until the spring of 2023. You can read Fournier’s entire column by clicking the above link.