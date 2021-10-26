Provincial referendum shows Albertans completely spilt on permanent daylight time

EDMONTON, AB – Albertans are as divided as we can possibly be when it come to time change.

Late Tuesday morning, the government released the results of the province-wide referendum which took place during the civic elections October 18th.

The no side narrowly took the win on the question about whether or not Alberta should switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time (DST). In fact, 50.2% of voters last week across the province said “no” and 49.8% “yes”.

Those results are slightly different than how Lethbridge residents voted locally. A total of 52% said “yes” to staying on DST and 48% “no”.

There was one other referendum question asked. That had to do with equalization. Nearly 62% of Albertans who voted last week said “yes” to that.

That Alberta government plans to introduce a motion in the legislature this week requesting a constitutional amendment.

Referendum Vote: Daylight Saving Time

The Chief Electoral Officer has announced the following results for the referendum:

“Yes” – 532,911 votes, representing 49.9% of valid ballots cast

“No” – 535,745 votes, representing 50.1% of valid ballots cast

Referendum Vote: Equalization

The Chief Electoral Officer has announced the following results for the referendum:

“Yes” – 642,501 votes, representing 61.7% of valid ballots cast

“No” – 399,169 votes, representing 38.3% of valid ballots cast

Senate Election

The Chief Electoral Officer has declared elected, as Senate Nominees, the following three candidates that received the highest number of votes: