Wednesday, October 27, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

South Lethbridge manslaughter case will not go to trial

By Sam Borsato
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay.com
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man’s manslaughter charge has been stayed, with the Crown saying there would be very little likelihood of conviction.

Jason Crane Chief, 28, was previously accused in the death of a 43-year old man at the Westwinds apartment building, along 4th Avenue South, in April 2020. Police say the victim got into a fight with two acquaintances in his home, which resulted in fatal injuries.

All court proceedings have halted against Crane Chief, but the Crown will still have the next 12 months to pursue the charge again.

Justin White Cow – the second man charged in the death – pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in May. He was sentenced to serve seven years in prison.

Both Crane Chief and White Cow were originally charged with second-degree murder.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMore ticket packages available for Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

South Lethbridge manslaughter case will not go to trial

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A Lethbridge man's manslaughter charge has been stayed, with the Crown saying there would be very little likelihood of conviction. Jason Crane...

More ticket packages available for Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Even more ticket packages are coming online this week for the Tim Horton's Brier being hosted right here in Lethbridge in...

Be aware of online buy-and-sell frauds, say Alberta RCMP

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - There is a buy-and-sell payment scam ongoing across the province and police are hoping more people don't fall victim to it. The...

House fire in north Lethbridge results in $80,000 in damage

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - No one was injured after a house fire in north Lethbridge. Crews were called out to a home on Lynx Terrace North...

Equalization: Premier Kenney to request constitutional amendment from Ottawa

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB – It’s full steam ahead for the Alberta government when it comes to pushing for a “fair deal” from Ottawa. In last week’s...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win