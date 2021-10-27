South Lethbridge manslaughter case will not go to trial

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man’s manslaughter charge has been stayed, with the Crown saying there would be very little likelihood of conviction.

Jason Crane Chief, 28, was previously accused in the death of a 43-year old man at the Westwinds apartment building, along 4th Avenue South, in April 2020. Police say the victim got into a fight with two acquaintances in his home, which resulted in fatal injuries.

All court proceedings have halted against Crane Chief, but the Crown will still have the next 12 months to pursue the charge again.

Justin White Cow – the second man charged in the death – pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in May. He was sentenced to serve seven years in prison.

Both Crane Chief and White Cow were originally charged with second-degree murder.