Lethbridge pair charged with child endangerment after drug-related search warrant

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Lethbridge residents are facing drug and child endangerment charges stemming from a north side search warrant this week.

Lethbridge Police say they began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking by an individual back in July and searched his home on Wednesday.

They found 21.2 grams of methamphetamine and 38.4 grams of fentanyl, with a total street value of more than $8,900, as well as paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and $480 in cash.

Two children were also in the home at the time and are now in the care of a relative.

The names of the 47 year old man and 38 year old woman charged will not be released to protect the identities of the children.