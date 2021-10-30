West Lethbridge search warrant nets $85,000 in drugs; one person charged

LETHBRIDGE, AB – One person is facing charges after a significant amount of drugs was seized from a west Lethbridge home on Friday.

A search warrant, along the 600 block of Aberdeen Crescent west, netted about $85,000 worth of drugs including 661 grams of methamphetamine; 245.7 grams of fentanyl, 17.3 grams cocaine (crack); 35 hydromorphone pills and 37 morphine pills.

Members of the Priority Crimes Unit also recovered almost $12,000 cash (proceeds of crime); and weapons including a shotgun, loaded Glock magazine; and Glock imitation airsoft handgun.

36 year old Bradley Stephen Paskiuski of Glenwood has been charged with 18 offences including: five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; seven weapons-related charges; three counts of failure to comply with release orders; and possession of the proceeds of crime (over $5,000).

He remains in custody and is set to appear in court Nov. 1, 2021.