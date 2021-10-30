Thursday, November 4, 2021
West Lethbridge search warrant nets $85,000 in drugs; one person charged

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – One person is facing charges after a significant amount of drugs was seized from a west Lethbridge home on Friday.

A search warrant, along the 600 block of Aberdeen Crescent west, netted about $85,000 worth of drugs including 661 grams of methamphetamine; 245.7 grams of fentanyl, 17.3 grams cocaine (crack); 35 hydromorphone pills and 37 morphine pills.

Members of the Priority Crimes Unit also recovered almost $12,000 cash (proceeds of crime); and weapons including a shotgun, loaded Glock magazine; and Glock imitation airsoft handgun.

36 year old Bradley Stephen Paskiuski of Glenwood has been charged with 18 offences including: five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; seven weapons-related charges; three counts of failure to comply with release orders; and possession of the proceeds of crime (over $5,000).

He remains in custody and is set to appear in court Nov. 1, 2021.

Previous articleTory Campbell elected as new Reeve of Lethbridge County
Next articleMunicipal candidate campaign contributions should be disclosed before election day: Morishita
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

