Thursday, November 4, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Yard waste sites in Lethbridge closing for the season November 15th

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Yard Waste Site. Photo Credit to the City of Lethbridge.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You still have a couple more weeks before the City of Lethbridge shuts down its yard waste sites for the season.

The final day this year to get rid of your branches, grass clippings, and leaves will be Sunday, November 14th

And don’t get rid of those Halloween pumpkins just yet. You can compost your jack-o-lanterns as well. Clean pumpkins, those without any paint on them, can be taken to yard waste sites for composting too.

So far in 2021, those three sites have collected close to two million kilograms of yard waste, which after it’s all said and done, will be a new record for one calendar year here in the city.

After the sites close in two weeks, you’ll have to take any yard waste you do have to the city landfill for composting.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMunicipal candidate campaign contributions should be disclosed before election day: Morishita
Next article“Living wage” in Lethbridge is $19/hr according to Alberta Living Wage Network
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 well underway across Alberta

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Wastewater is the focus of coronavirus testing all around the province. Alberta's UCP government announced early in September that it would be...

Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

Patrick Siedlecki -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR...

Pair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two people have been put into handcuffs after an incident at a local hotel early Thursday morning (Nov. 4). The Lethbridge Police...

Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and...

Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people. Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win