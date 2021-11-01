Yard waste sites in Lethbridge closing for the season November 15th

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You still have a couple more weeks before the City of Lethbridge shuts down its yard waste sites for the season.

The final day this year to get rid of your branches, grass clippings, and leaves will be Sunday, November 14th

And don’t get rid of those Halloween pumpkins just yet. You can compost your jack-o-lanterns as well. Clean pumpkins, those without any paint on them, can be taken to yard waste sites for composting too.

So far in 2021, those three sites have collected close to two million kilograms of yard waste, which after it’s all said and done, will be a new record for one calendar year here in the city.

After the sites close in two weeks, you’ll have to take any yard waste you do have to the city landfill for composting.