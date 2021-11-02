Man dies after pick-up hits semi truck in MD of Taber

MD OF TABER, AB – One person has been killed in a crash between a pick-up truck and semi southeast of Taber.

It happened just before 7:00 am Monday (Nov. 1) at Township Road 100 and Range Road 145.

RCMP say the truck was heading westbound when it went through the intersection, colliding with the side of a northbound semi.

The man driving the semi died on scene. Police say he was from the MD of Taber, however no name has been released.

The driver of the pick-up truck, from the County of Forty Mile, was taken to hospital by EMS in critical but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation and RCMP say all possible factors are being looked at.