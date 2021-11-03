Thursday, November 4, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

By Tina Karst
0
0
Image supplied by Pixabay
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and older will be eligible to make an appointment for that booster starting on Monday.

First Nations, Metis and Inuit people over the age of 18 will also be eligible as will front-line health care workers who received their first two doses less than eight weeks apart.

Albertans who got two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Jansen while abroad will also be able to get a third dose.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Officials say there is emerging evidence suggesting immunity levels and protection against severe outcomes may decline sooner in certain groups so booster shots will offer them important additional protection.

“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable Albertans and stopping the spread of COVID-19. With evidence supporting additional doses for these individuals, we will make sure that they get them. We are also still offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, so it is not too late to get protected.” – Jason Copping, Minister of Health

Albertans eligible for additional doses:

Eligible at least six months after receiving their second dose:

  • Albertans aged 70-plus
  • First Nations, Métis and Inuit people aged 18-plus
  • Health-care workers providing direct patient care and who received their second dose less than eight weeks after their first dose
  • Individuals who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen vaccine

Eligible at least five months after receiving their second dose:

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad
  • Seniors living in congregate care

Eligible at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose:

  • Individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions

Health officials say anyone in the general population with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine series does not need a third dose and can be confident they have strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization due to the virus.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDrugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge
Next articlePair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 well underway across Alberta

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Wastewater is the focus of coronavirus testing all around the province. Alberta's UCP government announced early in September that it would be...

Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

Patrick Siedlecki -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR...

Pair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two people have been put into handcuffs after an incident at a local hotel early Thursday morning (Nov. 4). The Lethbridge Police...

Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and...

Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people. Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win