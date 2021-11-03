Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

EDMONTON, AB – More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and older will be eligible to make an appointment for that booster starting on Monday.

First Nations, Metis and Inuit people over the age of 18 will also be eligible as will front-line health care workers who received their first two doses less than eight weeks apart.

Albertans who got two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Jansen while abroad will also be able to get a third dose.

Officials say there is emerging evidence suggesting immunity levels and protection against severe outcomes may decline sooner in certain groups so booster shots will offer them important additional protection.

“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable Albertans and stopping the spread of COVID-19. With evidence supporting additional doses for these individuals, we will make sure that they get them. We are also still offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, so it is not too late to get protected.” – Jason Copping, Minister of Health

Albertans eligible for additional doses:

Eligible at least six months after receiving their second dose:

Albertans aged 70-plus

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people aged 18-plus

Health-care workers providing direct patient care and who received their second dose less than eight weeks after their first dose

Individuals who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen vaccine

Eligible at least five months after receiving their second dose:

Seniors living in congregate care

Eligible at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose:

Individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions

Health officials say anyone in the general population with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine series does not need a third dose and can be confident they have strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization due to the virus.