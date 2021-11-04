Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

OTTAWA, ON – The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR test along with proof of COVID vaccination.

The latest group adding their voice is the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

President Perrin Beatty says having to show a test as well is redundant for those people who have both vaccinations.

Those tests aren’t cheap either. They can run anywhere from $150 to $300 dollars a piece.

Data provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada shows less than one percent of all tests conducted at border crossing between August and November have come back positive. That on both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

The United States land border reopens to Canadians on Monday, November 8th. You will only be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination entering the U.S. You will not also need a negative test to go south. On the way back to Canada though, both vaccination proof and a negative test will be required.