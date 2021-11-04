Thursday, November 4, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
File photo. Chief Mountain Border Crossing south of Waterton. Photo courtesy of the Canada Border Services Agency.
- Advertisement -

OTTAWA, ON – The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR test along with proof of COVID vaccination.

The latest group adding their voice is the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

President Perrin Beatty says having to show a test as well is redundant for those people who have both vaccinations.

Those tests aren’t cheap either. They can run anywhere from $150 to $300 dollars a piece.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Data provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada shows less than one percent of all tests conducted at border crossing between August and November have come back positive. That on both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

The United States land border reopens to Canadians on Monday, November 8th. You will only be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination entering the U.S. You will not also need a negative test to go south. On the way back to Canada though, both vaccination proof and a negative test will be required.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel
Next articleWastewater testing for COVID-19 well underway across Alberta
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 well underway across Alberta

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Wastewater is the focus of coronavirus testing all around the province. Alberta's UCP government announced early in September that it would be...

Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

Patrick Siedlecki -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR...

Pair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two people have been put into handcuffs after an incident at a local hotel early Thursday morning (Nov. 4). The Lethbridge Police...

Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and...

Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people. Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win