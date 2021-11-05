Monday, November 8, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Devin Dreeshen resigns as Alberta Ag Minister following drinking allegations

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
File photo. Devin Dreeshen speaking in 2020. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – Premier Jason Kenney will be looking for a new agriculture minister.

Devin Dreeshan resigned from his cabinet position today after allegations surfaced that he was heavily drinking in a legislature office and then yelled at a female staffer who apparently told him to easy up on the booze.

On Twitter Friday afternoon, Dreeshen says he offered the Premier his resignation this morning. He says he accepts his personal conduct with regards to alcohol has been an issue for the government as a whole.

He goes on to say he deeply regrets that and feels resigning his position as Ag Minister will give him time to focus on his own personal health and wellness.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Dreeshen is specifically mentioned in a recent lawsuit filed against the Premier’s office by that former staffer.

Premier Jason Kenney asked about the allegations against Dreeshen earlier this week, however he said on Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of those.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTime Change: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend in Alberta
Next articleAlberta looking at hydrogen as clean energy to diversify economy
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

In Flanders Fields translated to Blackfoot in honour of Indigenous veterans

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous veterans are being honoured in a very special way this year. Glen Miller - who's a veteran himself - unveiled...

Significant First World War uniform discovered at Lethbridge’s Yates Theatre

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Galt Museum has a unique new item in its collection. The Playgoers of Lethbridge has donated an officer's jacket from the...

U.S. officially opens land border to Canadians for non-essential travel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can drive across the border into the U.S. again starting today, November 8 to enjoy whatever our southern neighbours have...

Quick action of Lethbridge fire crews limits damage to north side home

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - No one was injured after a fire early Sunday morning on the city's north side. Lethbridge fire crews were called out to...

UPDATE: Fatal collision on Highway 519 east of Granum

Patrick Siedlecki -
FORT MACLEOD, AB - There’s been a fatal crash along Highway 519. Fort Macleod RCMP and emergency crews were called out around 11:15 pm Friday...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win