Devin Dreeshen resigns as Alberta Ag Minister following drinking allegations

EDMONTON, AB – Premier Jason Kenney will be looking for a new agriculture minister.

Devin Dreeshan resigned from his cabinet position today after allegations surfaced that he was heavily drinking in a legislature office and then yelled at a female staffer who apparently told him to easy up on the booze.

On Twitter Friday afternoon, Dreeshen says he offered the Premier his resignation this morning. He says he accepts his personal conduct with regards to alcohol has been an issue for the government as a whole.

He goes on to say he deeply regrets that and feels resigning his position as Ag Minister will give him time to focus on his own personal health and wellness.

Dreeshen is specifically mentioned in a recent lawsuit filed against the Premier’s office by that former staffer.

Premier Jason Kenney asked about the allegations against Dreeshen earlier this week, however he said on Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of those.