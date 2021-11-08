U.S. officially opens land border to Canadians for non-essential travel

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You can drive across the border into the U.S. again starting today, November 8 to enjoy whatever our southern neighbours have to offer.

The Americans have reopened their land border to non-essential travel to Canadians and others for the first time in over 20 months.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding travellers that you must have proof of full vaccination if you’re driving south and coming back home.

The only difference, right now at least, is you also have to have a negative COVID test when coming back into Canada. The United Stated does not require a test, however this country still does.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

The Canadian government, though is under increasing pressure to scrap the negative test requirement as many organizations are calling that “redundant” to having both a negative test and proof of vaccination. That remains to be seen. The tests can run anywhere from $150-$300 each and some feel that it’s very cost prohibitive and will prevent people from travelling because of the added expense.

The CBSA says anyone coming back into Canada must submit all mandatory information, including digital vaccination proof, using the free ArriveCAN app.

If you are going south for a short trip, that means a drive that’s less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens and permanent residents travelling to the United States are allowed to take their pre-arrival molecular test before they leave Canada. If the test is more than 72 hours old when they re-enter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival PCR test in the U.S.

For those folks who not vaccinated or who are partially-vaccinated (one dose) and coming into Canada, you must continue to follow pre-arrival, arrival and Day 8 molecular COVID-19 testing requirements, and quarantine for 14 days.

(With files from CBSA)