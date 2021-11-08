Monday, November 8, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

U.S. officially opens land border to Canadians for non-essential travel

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
File photo. The Coutts border crossing. Photo credit to CBSA.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You can drive across the border into the U.S. again starting today, November 8 to enjoy whatever our southern neighbours have to offer.

The Americans have reopened their land border to non-essential travel to Canadians and others for the first time in over 20 months.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding travellers that you must have proof of full vaccination if you’re driving south and coming back home.

The only difference, right now at least, is you also have to have a negative COVID test when coming back into Canada. The United Stated does not require a test, however this country still does.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

The Canadian government, though is under increasing pressure to scrap the negative test requirement as many organizations are calling that “redundant” to having both a negative test and proof of vaccination. That remains to be seen. The tests can run anywhere from $150-$300 each and some feel that it’s very cost prohibitive and will prevent people from travelling because of the added expense.

The CBSA says anyone coming back into Canada must submit all mandatory information, including digital vaccination proof, using the free ArriveCAN app.

If you are going south for a short trip, that means a drive that’s less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens and permanent residents travelling to the United States are allowed to take their pre-arrival molecular test before they leave Canada. If the test is more than 72 hours old when they re-enter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival PCR test in the U.S.

For those folks who not vaccinated or who are partially-vaccinated (one dose) and coming into Canada, you must continue to follow pre-arrival, arrival and Day 8 molecular COVID-19 testing requirements, and quarantine for 14 days.

(With files from CBSA)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQuick action of Lethbridge fire crews limits damage to north side home
Next articleSignificant First World War uniform discovered at Lethbridge’s Yates Theatre
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

In Flanders Fields translated to Blackfoot in honour of Indigenous veterans

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous veterans are being honoured in a very special way this year. Glen Miller - who's a veteran himself - unveiled...

Significant First World War uniform discovered at Lethbridge’s Yates Theatre

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Galt Museum has a unique new item in its collection. The Playgoers of Lethbridge has donated an officer's jacket from the...

U.S. officially opens land border to Canadians for non-essential travel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can drive across the border into the U.S. again starting today, November 8 to enjoy whatever our southern neighbours have...

Quick action of Lethbridge fire crews limits damage to north side home

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - No one was injured after a fire early Sunday morning on the city's north side. Lethbridge fire crews were called out to...

UPDATE: Fatal collision on Highway 519 east of Granum

Patrick Siedlecki -
FORT MACLEOD, AB - There’s been a fatal crash along Highway 519. Fort Macleod RCMP and emergency crews were called out around 11:15 pm Friday...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win