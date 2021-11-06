UPDATE: Fatal collision on Highway 519 east of Granum

FORT MACLEOD, AB – There’s been a fatal crash along Highway 519.
Fort Macleod RCMP and emergency crews were called out around 11:15 pm Friday to a collision east of Granum on Highway 519.
Mounties say an eastbound car and westbound semi collided.
The male driver of the car died at the scene. The male driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.
Highway 519 was re-routed between Highway 23 and Range Road 240 for several hours but it has since reopened.
RCMP don’t expect to release any further updates.