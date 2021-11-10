Thursday, November 11, 2021
Stolen flatbed truck spotted in several communities across southern Alberta

By Tina Karst
Photo of stolen truck courtesy of Fort Macleod RCMP.
FORT MACLEOD, AB – A flatbed truck and trailer unit has gone missing from Fort Macleod and RCMP say it’s been spotted all across southern Alberta.

The Black Ford F350 was taken early on the morning of Oct. 25.

It was connected to a dump trailer which contained a forklift. Those were taken as well.

Since then, the unit is believed to have been seen in Okotoks on Nov. 1, in Claresholm on Nov. 3, in Coaldale on Nov. 4 and in High River on Nov. 8.

All of the reported sightings are said to be connected to other suspicious or criminal activity involving the driver.

A timeline of events, courtesy of Fort Macleod RCMP, is as follows:

On Nov. 1, 2021, Okotoks RCMP received a report of shoplifting incident. An adult male was observed to exit a store with unpaid merchandise and leave in a truck. The vehicle the male entered was a black flatbed truck bearing B.C. licence plate PS001F. It is believed to be the stolen vehicle from Fort Macleod with a stolen licence plate.

Stolen licence plate believed to be on the stolen truck. Photo courtesy of Fort Macleod RCMP.

On Nov. 3, Claresholm RCMP received a call of a suspicious person asking for gas from residents in the rural area. Photographs were taken by the resident who provided them to police. The Ford F350 flatbed captured in the photograph was bearing the stolen B.C. licence plate PS001F, and is believed to be the stolen vehicle from Fort Macleod. It is believed this involved the same male as in the Okotoks shoplifting incident.

On Nov. 4, 2021 shortly after midnight, Coaldale RCMP were notified by Lethbridge Police Service of a stolen vehicle that fled at a high rate of speed into RCMP jurisdiction. Coaldale RCMP attempted to intercept the stolen truck, however were unable to locate the it.

On Nov. 8, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m. the High River RCMP receive a call of an erratic driver. The High River RCMP located a vehicle, a Ford F350 Black in colour which was bearing the stolen licence plate PS001F and attempted a traffic stop southbound on Highway 2 north of Claresholm. The vehicle, believed to be the stolen truck from Fort Macleod, fled at a high rate of speed and in the interests of public safety, was not pursued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

