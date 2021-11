- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A wind warning has been issued for southwest Alberta.

The warning covers an area concerning Cardston, Magrath, Waterton, Fort Macleod, Claresholm, Stavely, Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass.

Strong, damaging winds Sunday.

Strong southwesterly winds will develop Sunday morning, gusting near 110 km/h. Wind gusts are likely to remain strong into Sunday evening before weakening overnight.