23 Avenue North closure begins Thursday

Drivers are being reminded to follow all signage and posted detours as a section of westbound 23 Avenue North will be closed as of Thursday morning.

The City of Lethbridge says 23 Avenue North will be closed between 18 Street and 20 Street North so crews can work on a sanitary sewer repair. Eastbound traffic will remain free-flowing during the closure.

The city says the work, weather permitting, is expected to be wrapped up by the end of day February 7th. Transit users are also being warned that the closure could impact schedules, and are being asked to call 311 during business hours for any concerns.