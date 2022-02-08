University of Lethbridge Board of Governors Withdraws Labour Board Application

The University of Lethbridge has apparently withdrawn its application to the Alberta Labour Relations Board. A release from the Lethbridge Faculty Association (UFLA) says the university had applied for a hearing and interim order to prevent the union’s scheduled strike action this coming Thursday.

The application was filed Monday morning and withdrawn by the end of business that same day. Union President Dan O’Donnell welcomes the news saying “we have long said that our collective energies are much better spent trying to reach agreement at the table. We are grateful that the administration has reconsidered their position and withdraw their application.”

Union spokesperson and bargaining team member Joy Morris says “we hope that this reflects a change in approach by the university administration. After two years, the time for procedural games has passed. It is now time for the two sides to meet and try to find a route forward towards settlement.”

The two sides are meeting again Tuesday to try and come up with a deal. The faculty will be in a legal strike position at 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The university has declined

comment.