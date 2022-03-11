Province implementing phased rollout of new draft curriculum

- Advertisement -

The provincial government has announced that new curriculum subjects, including Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literature curriculum will be implemented in September for Kindergarten to Grade 3, but will be delaying the implementation for grades 4-6 will until September 2023.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says her ministry promised parents and students an updated curriculum with more emphasis on the literacy and numeracy learning foundations and outcomes students will need for success and believes they will continue to do that with a modified rollout.

“We are taking a thoughtful, measured approach and implementing three new subjects in elementary classrooms this fall,” she says. “The significant investment we are making in curriculum implementation will help ensure teachers have the resources they need to support students in transitioning to the new curriculum.”

The government says focusing on K-3 Mathematics and K-3 English Language Arts and Literature will help younger students strengthen their numeracy and literacy skills, which are essential for early years learning. Adding, the new K-6 Physical Education and Wellness curriculum will support students in learning how to build resiliency and manage their health, mental health, and well-being.

LaGrange says introducing the new subjects in groups like K-3 and grades 4-6, will ensure a successful implementation for teachers and students.