Charges laid in historic Lethbridge sexual assault

- Advertisement -

The Southern Alberta RCMP General Investigation Section has laid against a 63-year-old man in relation to a historic sexual assault case in the City of Lethbridge.

Authorities say the Coaldale RCMP received a report of a historical sexual assault of an adult woman in the city but as this incident had occurred in Lethbridge, jurisdiction for the investigation was with the Lethbridge Police Service. However, as the suspect was identified as a retired LPS officer, the investigation remained with the Alberta RCMP at the request of LPS.

After continuing its investigation, the RCMP determined incidents are alleged to have occurred between December 2017 and April 2018, related to the man’s employment with the Domestic Violence Action Team in Lethbridge.

Subsequently, 63-year-old William (Bill) James Kaye is facing charges of breach of trust, sexual assault, and criminal harassment.

The RCMP says it’s continuing the investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any similar type incidents.