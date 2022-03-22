University of Lethbridge Faculty and Board of Governors Ratify a New Collective Agreement

- Advertisement -

The University of Lethbridge Board of Directors and Faculty Association have ratified a new four-year agreement, paving the way for students to resume classes this week. The deal is retroactive to 2019, meaning it will expire in two years.

Dan O’Donnell is the President of the Faculty Association and says as far as he knows classes will begin on Wednesday of this week and follow the same regiment as before the labour disruption. Details of the new agreement have not been released, but overall, O’Donnell says it’s a good deal for his members. “We were very pleased with what happened in the last couple of days. While we didn’t get everything we wanted, we nevertheless were able to get some movement on our most important issues.”

O’Donnell says his understand is that faculty are back to work today, and students will resume classes tomorrow. Students will follow the same protocols as they did before the 39-day labour stoppage meaning the vast majority of classes will be held virtually.

The University has not released an official statement, other than an update on their website from a few days ago. It says that the board of governors has voted to ratify the terms of a new collective agreement with the union following the conclusion of recent enhanced mediation. The strike and lockout at the school started back on February 11. 92 per cent of the faculty voted in favour of the agreement.