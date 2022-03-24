Canes sign 2006-born Defenseman Tristan Doyle

- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have signed their first overall 2021 WHL Prospects draft pick to a standard player agreement.

Tristan Doyle, who spent the year with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep Team, will likely make his debut this weekend. Doyle snapped home 10 goals and added 32 helpers in 33 games in the CSSHL this season. He also totaled five assists in five games for Team Alberta at the 2021 WHL Cup tournament in Red Deer.

Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt says they are thrilled to be able to get Doyle signed and added to a 2006-born group that already contains Miguel Marques and Trae Wilke.

“We are really proud of how our leadership group has taken their young teammates in and embraced them and to help push them to be better and how they continually show what it is to be Hurricanes,” he adds.