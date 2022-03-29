YMCA of Lethbridge continues to help those in need

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – The city’s Y supported nearly one thousand memberships in 2021, giving those requiring financial help the opportunity to take part in programs and services. Through donations to the YMCA of Lethbridge annual campaign, Shape [Y]our Future, it can support community members in need at a subsidized rate.

Jasmine Loewen is the Y’s Marketing Advisor and says they were able to help 349 single members and 648 family memberships though financial assistance. She says its rewarding to be able to help those who need it. “The main thing for all of us Y employees is the help we provide in the city and the members we get to know and become friends with. Being able to support them is truly touching.”

Not only does the Y help with the cost of a membership, but they also give children some additional perks. “The really nice thing about our assisted family memberships is that every child on the account receives two free swim lessons, a week of day camp, and a youth in sport program.” She adds that as a charity they operate to help. “We get donations from the community and that money goes directly to help other community members though subsidized memberships and programs.”

“The rewarding part is when you get that thank you. When you see families and children go all the way though the YMCA until adulthood and knowing they were on financial assistance, knowing you made a big impact in their lives is really touching,” adds Loewen.