City looking forward to new Flair Airlines Partnership

Lethbridge and area residents will be able to fly Flair starting December 1. Flair Airlines is an independent, low-cost carrier and will begin offering a direct, weekly flight from Lethbridge to Tucson, Arizona.

“The City of Lethbridge has been proactively preparing the Airport for an opportunity just like this and we are thrilled to welcome Flair Airlines to southern Alberta,” says Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “Several of the initiatives within our Council Action Plan are focused on moving the airport forward and this work aligns strongly with our strategic priories of economic prosperity and supporting the region.”

Lethbridge recently invested $2.6 million in the airport to receive $23 million in provincial and federal grants for several enhancements. Lethbridge Council also approved a new Airport Incentive Framework in early 2022 to help negotiate agreements for new routes.

“The Airport Incentive Framework was pivotal in securing the agreement with Flair,” says City Councilor John Middleton Hope, who brought forward the resolution to Council. “By making that investment, we’ve been able to attract this successful, growing airline and we are proud that they have chosen Lethbridge as their next destination.”

Flair travels to 31 Canadian and North American destinations. A one-way flight, direct from Lethbridge to Tucson is anticipated to cost about $125.

“We are happy to bring an affordable sun destination to Lethbridge Airport and we know it will be a welcome escape from the cold Alberta winter. Flair is pleased to have the opportunity to connect Lethbridge with Tucson and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board this winter,” says Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. “This long-term partnership means that we will be able to offer this service for years to come.”

Despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lethbridge Airport has seen an increase in passenger movement in the last several months. On February 24, the city also announced the addition of Transit service to the Lethbridge Airport starting on May 4 making it even more accessible to residents and visitors.

“Council’s leadership in prioritizing the airport as an economic hub has been vital in bringing this opportunity together, along with garnering key input from the Lethbridge community and region through our MyYQL survey,” says Lisa Trent, Director of Commercial, Corporate and Customer Services. “What we’ve heard is that people are looking for a sun destination and Arizona ranks at the top of that list. I’m hopeful all southern Alberta will embrace this new route and show Flair that this is a welcomed and desired service in our community.”