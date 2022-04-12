University of Lethbridge returns to in person convocation

- Advertisement -

The University of Lethbridge is planning to hold its spring convocation ceremonies in person after two years of virtual ceremonies.

“I am especially excited to see the return of in-person convocation ceremonies, as 2022 will be my last year as chancellor,” said Taatsiikiipoyii, Charles Weaselhead, chancellor. “When I became chancellor in 2019, I expected to preside over convocation ceremonies for four years but, as we all know, the pandemic interrupted those plans. I am very much looking forward to seeing students cross the stage once again.”

The university cancelled four convocation ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It created “convocation in a box” for graduating students, which contained a cap and tassel, their parchment, a commemorative program, an alumni pin, an Indigenous stole if requested and honour cords for those who graduated with distinction or great distinction.

“Graduation is such a significant milestone and I know it means a lot to our graduates and their loved ones to be able to celebrate in person,” said Mike Mahon, University of Lethbridge president and vice-chancellor. “Convocation is a special time, steeped in ceremony and tradition, and I too am excited to see our graduating students take part in all the activities. We are also eager to welcome back those students — now part of our alumni family — who attained their degrees in 2020 and 2021 in the midst of the pandemic.”

Convocation ceremonies will be held over three days beginning on June 1. The first day of celebrations will be reserved for graduates of 2020 and 2021, with both morning and afternoon ceremonies to follow on June 2 and June 3. As part of these ceremonies, honorary degrees will be conferred and special award winners will be announced.

Other activities associated with convocation, including the Chancellor’s Dinner and alumni celebrations are being planned with details to be announced later, according to the university. Ceremonies will be

open to the public.