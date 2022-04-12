Lethbridge Police seek public feedback at town hall meeting

- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) and Commission will host a public town hall to gather feedback and share information with the community to help develop its 2023–2026 Business and Strategic Plan.

The meeting will be held at the Galt Museum & Archives in the Viewing Gallery at 6 p.m on April 19.

“In order for community policing to be effective we need to have ongoing dialogue with our citizens and a collaborative approach to identify community needs,” said Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh. “We’re encouraging the community to come to the town hall and share their policing priorities and what areas they’d like to see the LPS focus on for the next four years.”



The session will open with a presentation from Lethbridge Police Commission Chair Rob vanSpronsen, who will provide an overview of the role of the commission and share details about the its strategic plan.

Mehdizadeh will discuss crime trends, challenges facing LPS and the action and initiatives being taken to create a safer community.

There will be an open mic question and answer session and participants will be asked to complete a brief survey to identify their policing priorities.

LPS said there will be another opportunity for resident to provide feedback in May after it completes a phone survey