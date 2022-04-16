New options highlight exciting Lethbridge College summer camps

- Advertisement -

There will be no chance for summertime boredom to set in at Lethbridge College, where more than 20 exciting summer camps are ready to roll this summer. The camps will be filled with fun, comradery and activity for children and teenagers alike, while introducing campers to a wide array of skills and unique experiences.



A new option this year is a one-of-a-kind Forensic Explorers course for 11-to 14-year-olds, which allows participants to uncover their inner detective by mapping the world of forensic science through dusting for fingerprints, lifting footprints, making impression castings, collecting, and analyzing clues, and seeing science through the eyes of a forensic scientist.



“We have really focused on creating experiences that will be memorable, enjoyable and educational,” says Jason Donkersgoed, Director, LC Extension. “We like to say, ‘we are all Kodiaks,’ and we want all our campers to really feel like they are part of this community by inviting them in for one-of-a-kind experiences, taught by experts and focused on their fun. We are so excited by the options we have for them this summer.”



Camps run throughout July and August, with options for a wide variety of ages. They have traditionally filled up quickly, so early registration is recommended.