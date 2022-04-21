City hosts open house for Victoria Park Area residents

- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge is looking to residents for input on their newest area redevelopment plan.

An in-person open house for those with a connection to the Victoria Park Area will have the chance to ask questions, provide feedback, and share their priorities for the community going forward.

The open house is taking place April 27 from 11am-8pm at the Casa Community Room. While there are some drop-in slots available, those interested are encouraged to register for the event online, as a public health measure.

Those unable to attend the open house can still share feedback and ask questions through the Victoria Park Area Redevelopment Plan website starting April 27.