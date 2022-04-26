Roller disco returning to Lethbridge for the summer

- Advertisement -

Roller Skate Lethbridge and the Lethbridge Roller Derby Guild are teaming up to bring the roller disco back to Lethbridge.

The events will be taking place the last Friday of every month from April to July at the Lethbridge Curling Club. Those with their own roller skates are encouraged to bring them, and skate rentals will be available free of charge. Sizes can be reserved ahead of time or found from the drop-in loaner skates.

“We’re so happy the curling club is welcoming us back. The venue is huge and there’s lots of room to skate. It’s a great place to experience your first roller disco,” says Martina Emard, who is board chair of the Lethbridge Roller Derby Guild and owner of Roller Skate Lethbridge. “Lethbridge has a bigger rollerskating community than you’d expect. Many skaters started during the pandemic lockdowns. It’s a great way to stay in shape, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends.”

Admission will be $10 and a concession stand will be open. The first roller disco of the summer is taking place April 29 from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. More information can be found at www.rollerskatelethbridge.ca.