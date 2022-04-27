Lethbridge Food Banks readying for Target Hunger Drive

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge food banks are asking the community assist with their annual June food drive taking place on June 11.

Target Hunger is the annual food drive done every June, where volunteers pickup donations from each household in town, requesting community members to donate the most wanted food items for our local food banks. The goal this year is to raise 50,000 pounds of food.

Executive Director Danielle McIntyre says the more groups helping means more food to gather for those in need. She says demand for their services has increased dramatically since March of last year when government programs such as CERB dried up. She adds their long-term goals are more client-focused.

“We are trying to empower people to not need the food bank. We are encouraging more donations, but we also would like to see changes to things like income support and access to EI or temporary supports people need when they run into crisis In Lethbridge, the food is equally split between Lethbridge and Interfaith Food Banks.”

Options for community members to participate:

Volunteers will be required for drop-off of bags and pick-up of donations, or to assist at sorting sites.

Online sign up begins May 1st at www.targethungerlethbridge.com.

Local Businesses, clubs, churches, schools, gated communities, and apartment complexes can request a donation bin to be placed and picked up from their location.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to help cover event costs If your group would like to be involved, please contact Target Hunger Coordinators or call either local food bank.