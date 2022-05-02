Two Lethbridge organizations nominated for provincial business awards

- Advertisement -

Two Lethbridge organizations have been shortlisted for the Alberta Chambers of Commerce annual Alberta Business Awards of Distinction.

Urban Beat Dance Studio has been named a finalist for Indigenous Business, up against True North Valve Solutions, Warrior Women Inc., and Taza Development Corp. based out of Edmonton, Jasper, and Calgary respectively.

Meanwhile, Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden was nominated as a Community Attraction Award finalist alongside Trixstar Live in Edmonton, The Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association, and the Heritage Centre in Mountain View County.

The awards will be headed out at a special ceremony on June 24th in Edmonton.