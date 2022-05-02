Police recruiting for Community Peace Officers

- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Police Service is currently recruiting Community Peace Officers, as they look to increase community engagement, while freeing up police to focus on more complex investigations.

“Our CPO program is unique in Alberta. They have a wider range of authorities related to frontline police work than in other agencies, where they’re employed primarily for traffic enforcement and security roles,” said Cst. Allister Koop with the LPS Recruiting Unit.

“The added benefits that come with joining the CUPE collective agreement just solidifies the package we’re able to offer candidates interested in working alongside our police officers to make a tangible difference in the community.”

Some of the daily duties one can expect as a CPO include responding to calls for service including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, persons wanted on arrest warrants, disturbances, nuisance reports, panhandling, loitering, trespassing, public intoxication, noise complaints, traffic offenses and collisions.

The deadline for interested candidates to submit their application is May 15, 2022. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.lethbridgepolice. ca/community-peace-officer.