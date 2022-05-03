College employees celebrate academic achievements

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge College’s Alumni Engagement department hosted its first “You Are Remarkable” event on April 29, to recognize college employees who have completed PhD, master’s and bachelor’s programs over the past two years.

One of the main reasons behind the event was to give recipients an opportunity to cross a stage and celebrate their accomplishments, as many of them didn’t get a chance due to the pandemic.

15 staff members from the college took part in the event, a small percentage of those who received credentials in the last two years.

“Part of what makes our faculty so good at what they do is their passion for education, both for their students and for themselves,” says Dr. Samantha Lenci, Provost and Vice President – Academic. “By pursuing their own educational goals while continuing to teach, they are continuing to expand their minds and their talents, which they then pass on to their students. We value the power of a post-secondary education and our students can see the strength of our highly educated and skilled faculty.”