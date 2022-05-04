Road closures on 6 Ave S and 23 Street N

- Advertisement -

A small section of 6 Avenue South will be closed for the next couple of days as crews look to finish up sanitary service repairs in the area.

The city says 6 will be closed between 25 Street South and 26 Street South, also closed is the northbound lane on 23 Street North between Meadowlark Boulevard North and Park Meadows Boulevard North for a water service repair. The southbound lane is staying open for the time being.

Crews at both closures are expected to finish work by end of day May 7, weather permitting.

Impacts to public transit are possible, residents are encouraged to call 311 during business hours for more information on closures and scheduling changes. Residents are also reminded to proceed with caution and follow the posted detours.