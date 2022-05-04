Lighting up green for mental health week and children’s mental health day

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – This is Mental Health Week in Canada and Friday is Children’s Mental Health Day. Wood’s Homes is taking the opportunity to raise awareness of mental health and the services available to help.

Shauna Cohen is the organization’s program manager and says several groups and businesses are using green lighting to increase recognition of mental health issues. She adds this is a great week to showcase the work they do to make it available, make it known, and reduce the stigma around mental health. She adds children and youth need to know that it’s ‘OK to not be OK’ and seek out help.

The organization believes children and youth are going through a ‘mental health crisis’ because of the pandemic and has seen a 17 percent increase in services this year and a 40 percent increase in their phone services. “Our organization as a whole serves about 20 thousand clients. In Lethbridge we offer a continuum of services including our youth shelter for youth under 18 who need their basic needs met like food, clothing, and shelter.”

Wood’s Homes offers 24/7 support to children, youth, and families through phone, text, email and LiveChat with counselling in 12 languages.

If you or someone you know needs help contact Wood’s Homes at 403-317-1777, 1-800-563-6106, by LiveChat at www.woodshomes.ca/crisis, email at askus@woodshomes.ca, or visit www.woodshomes.ca.