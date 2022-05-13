Asian Heritage Festival returns in-person

- Advertisement -

After two years of virtual events, the Southern Alberta Ethnic Association will be showcasing various Asian cultures with an in-person festival in 2022.

The Asian Heritage Festival will feature food, vendors, and performances, including:

Food for purchase by the Hawaiian Burger Truck, Dumpling House, Canadian Bhutanese Society, Filipino Association, India Canada Cultural Association;

Cultural displays and games;

Performances from Bhutan, India, Indigenous community, a Filipino fashion show and Belly Dancers from Ammena Dance Group;

Vendors like specialty nail polish and chocolates with an Asian flare and much more.

The Asian Heritage Festival is taking place Saturday, May 28th from 11:00 am to 3 pm at the Multicultural Centre, and admission is free.