Friday, May 13, 2022
Asian Heritage Festival returns in-person

By Ella Starling
(Supplied, Southern Alberta Ethnic Association)
After two years of virtual events, the Southern Alberta Ethnic Association will be showcasing various Asian cultures with an in-person festival in 2022.

The Asian Heritage Festival will feature food, vendors, and performances, including:

  • Food for purchase by the Hawaiian Burger Truck, Dumpling House, Canadian Bhutanese Society, Filipino Association, India Canada Cultural Association;
  • Cultural displays and games;
  • Performances from Bhutan, India, Indigenous community, a Filipino fashion show and Belly Dancers from Ammena Dance Group;
  • Vendors like specialty nail polish and chocolates with an Asian flare and much more.

The Asian Heritage Festival is taking place Saturday, May 28th from 11:00 am to 3 pm at the Multicultural Centre, and admission is free.

