- Advertisement -

The Coaldale STRONG! campaign is $100,000 closer to reaching its goal of generating $2 million in support for a new multi-use recreation centre, thanks to a generous donation from Roelof, Fern, and Mark Heinen.

It’s been 10 years since the Heinen family opened up the local Home Hardware Building Centre, and are celebrating by giving back to their community.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coaldale Home Building Centre, we would like to say thank you to the Town of Coaldale and residents in both the Town and the surrounding area of Lethbridge County for their support through these years and we look forward to many more years here,” said the Heinen family in a joint statement. “As a family we have been very blessed in our varied business endeavours and we are happy to contribute to this project. Congratulations to the Town of Coaldale and much success with a new recreation centre that residents will be able to use and enjoy in the years to come.”

The new rec centre will be a place for recreation, sports, and special events in Southern Alberta, as well as a hub for the local community. Activities and programs will be aimed at all ages and will focus on enhancing people’s quality of life and growing Coaldale’s economy as well.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

“First off, I’d like to congratulate the Heinen’s for 10 successful years in business”, said Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn.

“As part of a family business myself, I know full-well just how much hard work and dedication goes into running a successful operation, and I’m thrilled to help shine a light on the Heinen’s achievement. At the same time, I’d like to thank the Heinen’s for celebrating this achievement by giving back to the Town of Coaldale,” added Van Rijn. “Donations like the Heinen’s highlight the strong connection that Coaldale-based businesses have to the community, and help ensure that our new rec centre will be able to offer full programming as soon as it opens.”