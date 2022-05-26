- Advertisement -

Warm and dry conditions have prompted Lethbridge County to issue fire restrictions. No fire or fireworks permits will be issued as of May 26 and all active permits are cancelled, according to the county.

Recreational campfires in campground and backyard fire pits and acceptable incinerators that meet specifications set out in county bylaws are still permitted. Residents can contact Lethbridge County or visit its website if they are unsure if their burning plans meet the criteria. Fires contained in cooking or heating appliances fueled by gas or propane are also allowed.

Lethbridge County may move from a Fire Restriction to a Fire Ban at any time.