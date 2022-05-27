- Advertisement -

Less than a month after the paint dried, tire skid marks have been left on a LGTBQIA2S+ crosswalk in downtown Lethbridge.

Lethbridge Police Service officials said they have yet to formally receive a report of vandalism in regards to the incident, and have not launched an investigation.

“We understand how many members of the community love and embrace these beautiful crosswalks and the disappointment we share in people vandalizing them,” reads a statement from the City of Lethbridge.

Earlier this month, city crews installed the pride crosswalk, along with a transgender flag at the intersections of 3 Avenue South and 7 Street South.

The city used a different product from the old temporary pride crosswalk, which is more durable and longer-lasting, Andrew Malcolm, urban revitalization manager, said when they were installed. He added the material should be easier to clean than regular paint.

He also said the city had no plan to prevent vandalism, but he hoped resident would embrace the fixtures.

“We are aware of the marks and are working with the contractor who installed the crosswalk to see how they can be removed,” the city said.