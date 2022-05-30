- Advertisement -

Two men have been charged after Lethbridge police seized stolen property and firearms in an investigation on Saturday (May 28).

Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said it received a report of theft from a residence in the 500 block of 26 St. S and the men were arrested at a residence in the 1600 block of 2 Ave. S after an investigation.

Three firearms, ammunition, bear spray and a stolen vehicle were seized from the home and an associated vehicle.

Police said Donovan James Holmberg, 36, and Nelson Myles Mumford, 35, both of Lethbridge, have been charged jointly with: three counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm; three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle; theft under $5,000; possession of a prohibited firearm; and breach of a firearms prohibition.

Both were remanded in custody with a scheduled court appearance on May 30, according to LPS. Police said further charges may be pending.