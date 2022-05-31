- Advertisement -

Lethbridge College’s board of governors has appointed an interim president and CEO. Dr. Samantha Lenci stepped into the position on May 27, after Dr. Paula Burns, who led the college for more than nine years, departed for a new position. Lenci has been the college’s provost and vice president – academic since August 2017.

“With academics at the core of our business, and Samantha’s exemplary work over nearly five years as provost and vice president – academic, the board of governors agreed she was a great fit to take over this role,” said Michael Marcotte, chair of Lethbridge College’s board of governors. “Supported by the other members of our very strong executive leadership team – Coreen Roth and Dr. Kenny Corscadden – we know Lethbridge College is in great hands and will continue to move forward as we move ahead with the search for the next president and CEO.”

Lenci has spent more than 20 years at multiple post-secondary institutions in Alberta, leading a variety of programs in education that provided leadership, community development, strategic planning, project management and program development. She holds a diploma in Early Childhood Education from Mount Royal College (now University), a bachelor’s degree in Community Rehabilitation and a Master of Education degree from the University of Calgary (U of C). Most recently, she earned her Doctor of Education with a specialization in higher education leadership from the U of C.

“I am passionate about the work we have done here at Lethbridge College during Dr. Burns’ time as president, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue moving forward during this exciting time in Lethbridge College’s history,” Lenci said. “We are committed to being a strong community partner in Lethbridge, in southern Alberta and with local Indigenous communities, as well as continuing to lead by providing meaningful and relevant education.”

The search for the ninth president and CEO in Lethbridge College’s history is underway, with a successful candidate expected to be announced in late June or early July, according to the college.

Burns will become the president and CEO of Langara College in Vancouver.