- Advertisement -

The Cardston RCMP is investigating an attempted abduction of a woman on May 17th. Police say the victim was approached by a man shortly after 5 p.m. in front of the Cardston Hospital, allegedly telling her to get into his vehicle.

The victim declined, but police say the suspect continued to follow her into Moses Lake. Once in Moses Lake, the suspect pulled in front of her and exited his vehicle before trying to force her inside the car. The victim was able to escape and hide until the suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as a light skinned man in his 40s, standing approximately 6’3″, bald with no teeth, tattoos on both arms, and potentially blue eyes. Authorities say the suspect may have been driving a 2010-2013 model red Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police, or Crime Stoppers.