An emergency water service repair will cause an immediate road closure on Heritage Boulevard West between Heritage Road West and Heritage Court West. Crews are expected to wrap up work by the end of the day June 7, weather permitting.

Motorists coming through the area are reminded to take caution and follow all posted detours.

Lethbridge Transit routes may be affected, residents can call 311 during business hours for up to date information on schedule and route adjustments.