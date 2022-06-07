- Advertisement -

Lethbridge County will host an in-person discussion to gather feedback on a proposed tax incentive bylaw this week. Members of the public can attend the meeting on June 8 at the Readymade Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The draft bylaw was presented at a meeting in April and would provide eligible businesses a short term exemption from paying municipal taxes.

The county said the purpose is to attract new development and encourage business expansion.

Reeve Tory Campbell will provide attendees with an overview of the proposed program and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

“It’s important the public get involved in these discussions,” Campbell said. “Implementing a tax incentive bylaw is a significant decision for a municipality and we want to ensure we are hearing from our citizens, businesses, and stakeholders. Council wants to make the best decision for the community and to do that, we need input.”

The County also has a short survey on its website for people’s who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend. Feedback will be compiled and shared at council’s July 7 meeting.