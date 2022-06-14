- Advertisement -

New students, or students who were unable to go on-campus due to the pandemic, have the opportunity to meet each other, learn about accessing support systems and what they can expect at the university level.

The Early Start Experience (ESE) course is offered through the University of Lethbridge’s School of Liberal Education and is a full, three-credit course.

“The ESE is normally only open to students about to enter their first year, but given the disruptions of the past year, we are opening the course to students now entering their second year,” says Dr. Shelly Wismath, dean of the School of Liberal Education.

“The first semester is often the hardest for first-year students and coming to campus for the first time, even if you are in your second year, can be daunting. The ESE not only helps students find their way around campus, but also helps them learn this whole new system with its own culture, rules and standards.”

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Students will get much more than an introduction to the academic side of university life. ESE includes campus tours, study skills workshops, and various group activities.

“I am filled with amazement with how much more prepared I am for the year,” said one student who took the course in 2020. “Many, if not all, of my fears, worries and concerns were all addressed during the classes. I feel confident that I will be able to use the tools provided by this program and that I will be able to succeed — no, thrive — in my first year.”

The ESE course, called LBED 1500, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for two weeks from August 22 to September 2.