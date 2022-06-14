- Advertisement -

Officials with the Interfaith Foodbank in Lethbridge say they’ve already collected over 60,000 pounds worth of food thanks to the generosity of residents taking part in the 2022 Target Hunger initiative.

The citywide campaign went down on June 11th, with the food collected helping to restock the shelves at Interfaith Food Bank and Lethbridge Food Bank.

Lethbridge Foodbank Executive Director Mac Nichol says they’re thankful for everyone who participated by putting a bag out on their doorstep and are equally grateful to the community volunteers for organizing the event and recruiting the people and resources necessary to complete all of the work on our behalf.

“We couldn’t pull off a food drive of this size without the support of the community and the hundreds of volunteers that pitched in to help,” he adds.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

In addition to the food, financial donations were also accepted as part of the initiative, with the grand total raised by the foodbanks coming in just shy of $195,000. Interfaith Foodbank Executive Director Danielle McIntyre says while they were uncertain if they would be able to hit the 50,000 pound goal in 2022, she was blown away by the support of the community at large.

“For some families, the cost of groceries is just too high to be able to support others right now, while others may have the capacity to step up to help a little more when times are tough. The sheer volume of what was collected from the community this Saturday was wonderful.”