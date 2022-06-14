- Advertisement -

Businesses and organizations around the City of Lethbridge will be hosting a wide variety of activities and events, all in honor of National Indigenous Peoples Week.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the week at 9am, June 21 at City Hall, hosted by the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee.

June 22 will see the bulk of activities taking place from 1pm-4pm at Fort Whoop-Up, including a mini powwow with samples of traditional Blackfoot berry soup and hot mint tea from 2pm-3pm.

The Boys & Girls Club will be hosting Blackfoot Community Yoga from 5:30pm-6:30pm on June 22. Although it’s already a free, weekly yoga class put on by the Family Ties Association, the City of Lethbridge has provided a Blackfoot elder, who will translate various poses into Blackfoot and lead a traditional prayer to finish the class.

Galt Gardens will play host to some events as well. A Sage Clan Tipi will be set up and a Buffalo Teaching will take place from 10am-11:30am on June 21. The Lethbridge Sport Council and Ravens Lacrosse Program will also be hosting Lacrosse in the Park with Chad Chief Moon from 12pm-2pm on June 23. The Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association and the AHS Outreach Team will be capping off the week of activities with Spirit Horse Painting in the Park from 1:30pm-3pm on June 24.

The Lethbridge Public Library will also be hosting activities throughout the week, more information can be found here.