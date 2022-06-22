- Advertisement -

The Alberta Government has extended the reversal of the provincial fuel tax until at least the end of September. The 13 cent GST reduction, according to the provincial government, represents savings between $6.80 for a small vehicle, up to $18.50 for a large pickup truck filling up.

Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the government committed to evaluating the program quarterly and reinstating it in stages only if the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil fell below $90 per barrel. He adds countless Albertans have told us how much the program has helped them during challenging economic times.

“With the program’s extension, Alberta’s government is continuing to support Albertans and their ability to afford everyday goods,” he adds.

The government says it will re-evaluate the program in September.